‘Yomi Ayeleso – Ado-Ekiti

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the results of Saturday’s House of Assembly election across all twenty-six state constituencies in Ekiti state.

According to the official results released and made available to Nigerian Tribune by the INEC’s head of voter education and publicity, Tope Akanmu, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won twenty-three seats, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) got two seats. In contrast, the remaining seat was declared inconclusive.

He explained that the election in Ido-Osi constituency 1 could not produce a clear winner due to the principle of lead margin, which was applied after the violent disruption of voting in some polling units.

” This is due to the fact that the margin of the lead principle indicated a need for supplementary elections to be held in three Polling Units before a clear winner could emerge. This was born out of violent disruption of the voting process in three polling units of PU 003, PU 012, and PU 014, all in Registration Area (Ward) 01,” he said.

He added that a supplementary poll would be conducted in the affected polling units later to be decided by the commission.

While describing the electoral process as generally peaceful, the statement noted that the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Professor Ayobami Salami, commended stakeholders, especially traditional rulers, for the successful conduct of the poll in the state.

The winners are, Ayo Adegbite (APC) -Ado 1 ; Bolaji Olagbaju (APC) – Ado 2 ; Teju Okuyiga (APC) -Gbonyin ; Yinka Olowookere (APC) -Efon ; Dele Ogunsakin(SDP) – Ekiti East 1 ; Wole Akanle (APC) -Ekiti East 2 ; Kareem Agunbiade (APC) -Ekiti West 1 ; Johnson Bode-Adeoye(APC) – Ekiti West 2 ; Kehinde Adaramodu (APC) – Ekiti South West 1 ; Tolulope Ige(APC) -Ekiti South West 2 and Mariam Ogunlade (APC) – Emure.

Others include; Ebenezer Ayorinde(APC) -Ido/Osi 2 ; Martins Ojo (APC) – Ijero ; Babatunde Oke(APC) -Ikere 1; Lawrence Idowu(APC) -Ikere 2 ; Babafemi Fatunla(APC) – Ikole 1; Adeoye Aribasoye (APC) -Ikole 2 ; Iyabode Fakunle-Okeimen(APC) – Ilejemeje ; Femi Akindele (APC) -Irepodun/Ifelodun 1 and Hakeem Jamiu (APC) – Irepodun/Ifelodun.

The rest are ; Babatunde Omotayo(SDP) -Ise/Orun ; Christiana Solanke (APC) – Moba 1 ; Jacob Awoniyi(APC)- Moba 2 ; Temitope Longe(APC) – Oye 1 and Idowu Odebunmi(APC) -Oye 2.