Kola Oyelere, Kano

The Kano State governorship candidate, on the platform of Allied People’s Movement (APM) General Ibrahim Sani Yakasai( rtd), has said that if elected, he would abolish the ministry of local government aimed at curtailing duplication of responsibilities.

This was just as he also said that he would move Kano to greater heights if elected as the Governor of the State.

General Yakasai disclosed this while briefing the media on Saturday in Kano, then disclosed his areas of concentration to include Health, Education, Agriculture, and infrastructural Development.

“How the state is witnessing infrastructural decay was very, very alarming; hence efforts needed to be put in place to achieve the set objectives

General Ibrahim Sani Yakasai said if elected as the governor of Kano, the Health sector would be accorded much priority by enhancing the sector with modern equipment and ensuring personnel training.

The APM Gubernatorial candidate explained that providing the needed power for industries in Kano to achieve greater height would see the light of the day if given the mandate

” we will introduce adequate measures If generating power in the state , so that our industries would be revived and more job opportunities would be made available to our teeming youths “

General Ibrahim Sani Yakasai maintained that other sectors like Agriculture, Commerce and Industry, tourism and youth empowerment.

According to him, the traditional institution in the past played a unique role in maintaining the security of their respective domain, adding that if elected, he would look into the aspect of assigned a useful role in this aspect

He further hinted that many rural areas in the state would not only be connected to the national grid but would make sure that youths were provided with a conducive environment to enable them self reliance





All these notable programmes, if put in place, would certainly curb youths to be desperately relocating to urban areas in the course of searching for a white-collar job that not even in existence