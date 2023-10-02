Graylincs Security Services (GSS) has emerged the Security brand of the year 2023 at the Southern Awards ceremony in Lagos.

According to Mr. Chinedu Okafor, one of the company’s spokespersons, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka, on Tuesday, said the prestigious award recognizes excellence, professionalism, and outstanding contribution to the society.

He said the award has been greeted with excitement and enthusiasm, not only by the staff and management of GSS Security but also by stakeholders in the security industry in Nigeria.

“The Chairman of the GSS, Architect Chukwudi Ezenwa, has been commended for his uncommon strides in taking the company to enviable heights. The award is a recognition of his leadership, vision, and strategic direction, which has positioned GSS Security as a leading player in the security industry across the country.

“Under the leadership of Architect Ezenwa, GSS Security has undergone significant transformation, resulting in an expansion of its services, increased revenue, and improved operational efficiency.

“The company has also been able to establish itself as a trusted brand in the security industry, offering a wide range of services to clients across various sectors. With its headquarters in Awka, Anambra State Capital.

“The company has fully established branches in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu and Imo respectively.

“The Security brand of the year award has further solidified GSS Security’s position in the security industry in Nigeria. The award is a reflection of the company’s relentless pursuit of excellence, professionalism, and innovation. It is also a testament to the company’s commitment to providing top-notch security services to clients, which has earned it the trust and loyalty of a wide range of clients across various sectors.

“The company has won several awards, including the Best Security Company in Nigeria in 2018 and 2019. The company has shown remarkable growth and expansion, extending its services from Anambra state where its headquarters is situated to Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu and Imo states and providing security services for major events in Nigeria.

“The Chairman of the Southern Awards, Mr Kachi Kachikwu, in his presentation, commended GSS Security for its commitment to providing quality security services to clients. He noted that the award was well-deserved and a recognition of the company’s contribution to the security industry in the country. He also praised Architect Ezenwa for his leadership and vision, which has transformed GSS Security into a leading security brand in Nigeria.

“GSS Security has been a trailblazer in the security industry in Nigeria, offering innovative services and delivering quality security solutions to clients. The Security brand of the year award is a well-deserved recognition of the company’s commitment and dedication to providing top-notch security services to clients.

“We congratulate Architect Ezenwa and his team for their outstanding achievement,” Mr Kachikwu stated.

