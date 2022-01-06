Groups donate drugs to Osun State hospital

THE Brighter future Initiatives for women and children (BFI) in collaboration with FIDSON health care Plc, has donated drugs worth millions of naira to Osun State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo to curtail self-medication in society.

The medications donated, which include children and adults drugs, were received by the Chief Consultant of the hospital, Dr Tolu Opakunle from the group.

The groups stated that the donated drugs is to assist indigent patients that cannot afford their drugs.

While presenting the drugs to the management of the hospital, the Coordinator of BFI, Mrs Adeniji Esther Bosede, said, “the medications are for the masses, and were provided instead of people going about taking unprescribed medication which can be a detriment to their health.”

“Whatever we are giving today, can be seen as just a drop of water compared to a sea. The fact remains that if a community-based Non-governmental organisation can use its position, influence, knowledge to lend to the development of Osun State”.

“There are better-placed individuals or groups of people who can do exceedingly for the development of the State.”

Mrs Adeniji said their recent activities were a massive campaign to end self medication and for the people to embrace the use of approved health facilities.

She added that the organisation had carried out significant numbers of development activities in the state.

The Chief Consultant, Dr Tolu Opakunle after receiving the items, appreciated the effort and goodwill of the Brighter Future Initiative for women and children for choosing the State Specialist Hospital.

Also, the Director of Pharmacy of the specialist hospital, Pharmacist Bamidele Okedele, also appreciated the BFI for rendering a quality service especially to indigent people that cannot afford the drugs and making them available for free.

He said “we have agreed that those who cannot afford to buy from our PPP unit (women and children ) are the people we are giving it to free, we are not charging anything from those who have the problem.

He promised that they are going to make judicious use of the donation, especially for women and children who cannot afford the cost of the medication.

