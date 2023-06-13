Indigenous language-oriented outfit, the Àwíyé Òwe Yorùbá Project, in conjunction with the Tulane Centre for Public Service, has enlightened parents of children aged zero to 13 on the need for their wards to acquire the Yoruba language and culture to become competent bilinguals.

This was done at a programme entitled ‘Back to the Roots: Ìtè̩síwájú Èdè àti Às̩a Yorùbá ninu Ilé,’ at Obafemi Awolowo University Progressive Hall, Ile-Ife on June 6, 2023, with the project convener being Adebimpe Adegbite, a linguist and doctoral student who is passionate about the importance of bilingualism in the current global world.

Speakers at the programme included professors of Linguistics such as Professor Wale Adegbite, Professor Bidemi Fabunmi, journalist Taiwo Kekereekun and another language expert, Yewande Aluko.

They urged the audience and Nigerian parents at large to promote the utilisation of bilingualism for individual and social development.

They stressed the danger that awaits Yoruba as a language if its usage is not promoted in homes in the country and beyond.

Meanwhile, prior to the workshop, Yoruba essay competitions were organised for students in primary four to six and students in Junior Secondary (JSS) 1-3 all over the Southwest of Nigeria and winners in each category were presented their prizes and certificates during the programme.