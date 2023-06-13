The Ondo State Government has emerged as the top-performing state in Southern Nigeria and secured the third position nationwide in the NG-CARES program.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State, Richard Olatunde, who said the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning has conferred the State Government with an Award and Certificate of Achievement as the first best performing State in the Southwest and third overall among the 36 States of the Federation.

He said the state was adjudged, following the first Independent Results Verification exercise of the NG-CARES in the country and the results were validated by the Federal CARES Technical Committee and approved/published by the World Bank.

According to the first Independent Results Verification exercise, a total of 56,161 poor and vulnerable people drawn from the 18 LGAs of Ondo State benefited from the first implementation cycle of the Programme in the State.

He listed the breakdown of the beneficiaries in the State as follows: 1,400 Poor and Vulnerable persons comprising aged, chronically ill and disabled, 1,688 Youths – male and female, 47,042 beneficiaries of various micro Projects such as school blocks, health posts, water and sanitation project implemented in 53 Communities, 5,560 Smallholder farmers and 471 Micro and Small Enterprises

“Under the leadership of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, Ondo State has excelled in implementing the NG-CARES program, which focuses on supporting communities and individuals affected by the socio-economic challenges faced in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This significant achievement is a testament to the Akeredolu-led administration’s unwavering commitment to promoting accountability and transparency in governance.

“The government’s dedication to effectively utilizing the allocated resources and ensuring their optimal impact has been key to this recognition”

He said the state governor, Akeredolu has consistently prioritised accountability and transparency as core principles of governance, setting an example for other states to follow.

“Through meticulous planning, effective project management, and regular monitoring, the Governor has ensured that the NG-CARES funds are utilised efficiently and for the benefit of the people of Ondo State.

“This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of the OD-CARES Steering Committee (SCSC) and the entire team of the OD-CARES Programme”





While celebrating this milestone, Governor Akeredolu reiterates his administration’s commitment to sustained progress and inclusive development.

“We will continue to explore innovative strategies to improve the well-being of our people, ensuring that every sector of society thrives.

“The recognition of Ondo State as the best-performing state in Southern Nigeria and third overall in the country in the NG-CARES program is a validation of our efforts and an inspiration to keep pushing for greater achievements.

“We are determined to build on this success, collaborating with relevant stakeholders to create an even more prosperous and equitable future for all residents of Ondo State,” the Governor said.

Governor Akeredolu assured that more lives would be touched as the State prepares for the next cycle of the Programme.