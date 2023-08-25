The Network of Bayelsa Professionals (NBP) has commended the Bayelsa State Government for kick-starting the payment of wage awards to all local government employees in the state.

The state Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, announced the state government’s decision last Monday during a meeting with Caretaker Committee chairmen, labour leaders, principal officers of the LGAs and other stakeholders.

The Deputy Governor also announced that the state government, in collaboration with the local government councils would also ensure the payment of gratuities to council retirees who were yet to benefit.

The NBP in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Mr Deinmobofa Tantua made available to newsmen in Abuja, said the payment of the wage awards will help to cushion the excruciating effects of fuel subsidy removal on the workers.

According to the professionals, the action of the state government was thoughtful and again displayed the passion and commitment Senator Douye Diri’s administration has for workers in the state.

They also commended the state government for approving 30% payment of gratuities across board for retirees, which would also take effect from this month.

The group noted that the additional palliative measure is coming a few weeks after the launch of over 100 buses and taxis by the government to help solve the hike in transportation occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

It added that the action of the government should be applauded by all well-meaning Bayelsans while also calling for more support and encouragement to enable them even do more for the state workforce and the entire citizens.

The statement said: “We received the announcement with great joy. It is indeed heartwarming and we thank His Excellency, the governor, Senator Douye Diri for the approval and also the Deputy Governor for ensuring its speedy implementation from this month of August.

“The wage award may not entirely solve all the problems arising from the removal of fuel subsidy but it is a good start. Imagine that the council workers on grade level one to six will now earn N20,000 as additional salary, grade level seven to ten, N30,000, while those on grade level 12 to 14 will now have N40,000 added to their salaries.

“While N50,000 will be for employees in grade level 15 to 17 and Heads of Local Government N100,000 as additional salary.”





“The state government is doing all of these even before the reliefs from the Federal Government arrive. This is in addition to the regular payment of pensions and gratuity”, the statement added.

