The Coordinator, Avia Cargo Road Map Committee, Mr. Ikechi Uko, has emphasised the need to increase the volume of agro-product exports within Nigeria and to other international markets.

Speaking with newsmen in Jos, Plateau State, Uko pointed out that the committee set up by the federal government was in the state to interact with stakeholders in the agro products on the way to drive and boost exportation of farm produce that abounds in the state.

He stated that the federal government is highly disturbed that foreign airlines depart Nigeria with empty cargo holds despite the presence of goods that could be exported and, in the process, promote such goods and drive the nation’s economy.

The coordinator, who said Plateau State has distinct farm produce and other goods that rank among the best in the world, added that many of them rot away due to lack of patronage, adding that if there are means of exporting them, it will boost capacity in the agro-products export and improve the farmers economic base.

“The federal government set up this committee to address all these issues. Our job is to grow exports, which are cargo by air. Nigeria has the largest economy and population in Africa. Nigeria produces practically everything that people export, and the question is why we are not able to export those products.

“The federal government wants to address this, so that is why this committee was set up. So after doing our own research, we find out that Nigeria is no longer pushing out agro-products, at least by air. We find out that Jos has been very dominant in the past but has since relapsed.

“The airport in Plateau State is central; it has done this in the past. If we can get it right in Plateau, the problem will be 80 percent solved. We need to widen the runway a little; we need cold chain facilities so that when you bring this product to the airport, you can keep it there until the plane comes”.

