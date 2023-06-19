A political group in Oyo State, Koseleri 2015, has appreciated President Bola Tinubu for appointing Mr Zacchaeus Adedeji as his Special Adviser on Revenue.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Mr Adisa Olarinre and Secretary, Mr Soji Ojoawo.

Koseleri 2015 group comprises the 33 local Government Chairmen who served during the first term of late former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi in Oyo State.

It would be recalled that the President on Thursday announced Adedeji as one of his eight newly approved Special Advisers.

Adedeji was a former Commissioner for Finance in Oyo State during the administration of late former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi; and immediate past Executive Secretary, National Sugar Development Council (NSDC).

The group in the statement made available to newsmen on Saturday expressed delight over Adedeji’s appointment, describing it as the right peg in the right hole.

They also expressed confidence that Adedeji would no doubt perform and deliver on the mandate of Mr president, adding that it was a signal of better things to come for Nigeria.

The group of grassroot administrators expressed confidence in the ability as well as capacity of Adedeji as a vibrant, seasoned and experienced administrator.

According to them, Adedeji’s excellent performance as a commissioner in the state under Ajimobi singled him out of the pack.

The group commended the president for appointing individuals with proven track records as his advisers, saying he has demonstrated his passion and commitment toward taking Nigeria to greater heights.

Members of the group includes; Ladi Oluokun, Wasiu Olatunbosun, Ope Salami, Niyi Olabiyi, Atanda Adelore, Abodunrin Alatise, Taoreed Adeleke, Akinyemi Akinlabi, Najeem Abass and Idris Lapade.





