Sanwo-Olu congratulates Alaafin Owoade, wishes him successful reign

Lagos State Governor and Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba AbdulAkeem Abimbola Owoade, wishing the newly crowned monarch success on the throne of his forefathers.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made this statement in a congratulatory message issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser (SA) on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile. He also extended congratulations to sons and daughters of Oyo at home and in the diaspora on the coronation of the 46th Alaafin of the ancient town in Yoruba land, urging them to collaborate with the foremost monarch for the growth and development of the Oyo kingdom.

In his message, Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasized that the Alaafin of Oyo’s stool symbolizes cultural pride and the enduring legacy of one of Africa’s most powerful empires. He implored Oba Owoade to continually uphold the dignity of the throne and promote Yoruba culture, tradition, history, norms, values, and aspirations like his predecessors.

“On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Lagos State, I congratulate Oba Abdulakeem Abimbola Owoade on his coronation as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo. The people of the ancient Oyo kingdom are fortunate to have a successful technocrat and seasoned administrator like Oba Akeem Owoade as their paramount ruler,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

“As Oba Owoade ascends the throne of his forefathers, I pray that God bestows on him good health, strength, wisdom, knowledge, and understanding for a peaceful reign in Oyo kingdom and Yorubaland in general,” he added.”