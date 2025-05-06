Group defends Mele Kyari amid criticism

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups for Transparency in Governance under the leadership of Empowerment for Unemployment Youth Initiative (EUYI) has once again expressed solidarity and support for Mallam Mele Kyari, the immediate past Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

Since leaving office as part of leadership change in NNPC which was designed to reposition the oil company for greater productivity according to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a lot of Nigerians have criticised Mallam Mele Kyari’s stewardship while calling for a probe into his tenure.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday in Abuja, the Convener of EUYI, Amb. Solomon Adodo who spoke on behalf of other members of the Coalition, described the attacks on the person of Mele Kyari as “a sponsored campaign of calumny fueled by shameless desperation and taken to a ridiculous, nauseating and opprobrious levels.

“Recall that on April 25, 2025, we addressed the media to expose the heavily financed campaign of calumny against Mallam Mele Kyari. We specifically challenged those involved in a public debate to prove the altruism of their campaign. Not only did they decline but they also retracted their claims and apologized to Mallam Mele Kyari.

“Comrade Kabir Matazu, the leader of Concerned Citizens Against Corruption (CCAC) was hired for the hatchet job issued a statement few days ago, admitting that they were misled by a serving member of the House of Representatives. This is proof that we have been right all along. Indeed, we have been vindicated.

“Let us reiterate that, though we salute the courage of Comrade Matazu in towing capacity the path of honour by exposing the entire campaign as merchandise in falsehood, we call on civil society organizations to always remain truthful to their visions and missions as watchdogs of the society.

“The confusion in the camp of CCAC whose existence is questioned, the denouncing of Comrade Matazu, and the change of legal representation is yet another indication the whole setup was hastily put forward to discredit a man who has meritoriously served his country with distinction and honour without any criminal record.

“We are also gathering data on group of unscrupulous lawyers and those masquerading as lawyers to blackmail one of Nigeria’s most decorated civil servant. Between October and November, 2023, they staged same type of campaign against Mallam Kyari, trying to extort money from him or his associates. We shall soon file a formal complaint against them with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for disciplinary actions”.

The Coalition further reiterated its commitment to a fair investigation into the activities of Engr. Kyari without the unnecessary whipping of public sentiments and the media trials that have been staged against his tenure in recent weeks.

“It is not out of place to demand accountability into one’s dealings as an appointee of the government. Even Kyari himself has restated his readiness to answer questions concerning his stewardship all through his decades-long career.

“There is, however, a dire danger in trying him in the media and creating the impression in the public that he is guilty of unfounded allegations. How can a man who is yet to be investigated be already made to look guilty?

“With this kind of campaign, anti-corruption agencies will soon be vilified when they find nothing on the man because someone or a group of persons have convicted him even without a charge. This should stop. It is very unfair.

“While we thank the media for always helping us keep vigil. The days are evil. We must all work together to route out evil and all its traces thereof to forestall a situation where men of integrity will become targets of organized mobs,” the statement concluded.