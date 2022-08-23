Group asks INEC to uphold electronic transfer of results

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been charged to ensure that it keeps its promise of transmitting the result of the 2023 general election electronically in line with the new Electoral Act.

This, according to Delta Youth Coalition (DYC), is to avert the wrath of Nigerian youths come 2023 general elections in the country.

The President-General of DYC, Chibuzor Agunwa, gave the charge on Tuesday, during an interactive session with reporters in Asaba in reference to comments by INEC spokesperson, Festus Okoye that the results of the 2023 elections would be collated manually.

The president general said though the commission claimed that Okoye was misinterpreted in the report, it should not deviate from adopting electronic transmission of results for the election.

“We wish to reassure Nigerians that the electronic transmission of results has come to stay and INEC should ensure credibility and transparency of the process when citizens follow polling unit-level results on the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal in real-time on election day. There would be no change or deviation in subsequent elections.”

DYC boss opined that the commission should also try as much as possible to uphold its integrity in line with the new Electoral Act as amended in sections 60, 62 and 64 as replicated in Osun and Ekiti elections to promote free and fair elections and prevent the tendency for electoral malpractices, elections rigging and thuggery as Nigerian youths would not tolerate such.

The coalition cautioned all the presidential candidates, governorship candidates, and other political positions of all the political parties in the country to ensure that they remove the dream of election rigging from their minds as citizens, Nigerian youths will resist such come 2023 even at the grassroots level.

“As a group, our mission and vision is to evolve a mass movement of youths and women for participatory democracy and to promote good governance. That is the only way to elect credible leaders. We want people in the rural communities to know that government belongs to all of us.”