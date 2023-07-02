A wedding ceremony scheduled to hold between a middle-aged man, Toromade Adebowale and his pregnant wife (name withheld) in few weeks time in Ede, Osun state ended abruptly as the aspiring husband was shot dead by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

The life of the deceased was cut short by his killers, while another person who was amongst those in his company also sustained gunshot injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Toromade was reportedly said to be returning from where he went to celebrate the election of new executives for the union of motorcyclists in the town who had just won an election conducted for them by their union.

An eyewitness account who preferred anonymity revealed to our reporter that the deceased hailed from Olukolo Compound in Edunabon and was shot dead, when some union members, escorted our Ife zonal chairman to Moro Junction” while celebrating the successful election of the new executives when we heard the gunshots.”

” Up till now, we don’t know those that fired the shots. Toromade (Adebowale) went for his introduction/wedding ceremony at his in-law’s house in Ede. His wife is even pregnant. It is a pity, He is dead now and we are preparing for his burial.”

”Though, when he was shot, we tried to take him and the Injured to Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex, Ile-Ife but he died on the way while the injured one is still receiving medical attention.

“Before his death, he was one of our members as an Okada rider and we were proud of his uprightness and good conduct while with us. We however called on the police to fish out the perpetrators of the act and punish them accordingly.