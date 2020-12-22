Gratuity: Fayemi distributes N100 million cheques to Ekiti LG pensioners

The Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday, presented cheques worth N100 million as payment of gratuity to 41 local government primary school retirees in the state.

The Governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, said payment of the gratuities was in fulfilment of his promises to ensure that pensioners enjoy a worthy life after their meritorious service to the State.

Fayemi reiterated his commitment to prioritizing issues that affect the welfare and well being of pensioners with an assurance to sustain the techniques adopted in defraying outstanding gratuities in the state.

He promised to continue to utilize his position as the Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum in leading a frontal advocate that would position issues and policies affecting pensioners on the front burner of government agenda.

While assuring that Government would continue to try its best in making life comfortable for retirees, Fayemi urged the beneficiaries to expend the money on profitable ventures.

Speaking on the rising cases of COVID-19 across the world, the Governor stressed the need for old people who were considered as one of the most vulnerable age group to take personal responsibility in observing measures put in place to curtail the spread of the infection.

He said: “You have laboured for Ekiti State and now you are to collect the fruit of your labour and it speaks to the commitment of the government at ensuring that gratuity and pension are paid as at when due.

“It saddens the heart of the Governor that many retirees that served their fatherland had not been paid their entitlement.

“The Governor is desirous of leading a frontal attack on all the liabilities that our pensioners are due for both in Ekiti State and as the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

“Pensions and gratuities payment would continue to be on the front burner of the Government policies as long as you have the governor piloting the affairs of this state and pensioners can go to bed knowing fully well that issues that affect their welfare and well being will continue to get primary attention of this government.”

Also, in a related development, Governor Fayemi officially laid the foundation of the new Secretariat Complex of the union in Aso Ekiti.

Earlier, The State Chairman of Nigeria Union of Pensioners in Ekiti, Mr Ayo Kumapayi, commended the Governor for his policy on the payment of pensions and gratuities which had allowed members to fulfil their financial commitment to the union.

According to him, the new office complex was designed to accommodate an office, ICT section, a health section and a kitchen for the betterment of the members of the union.

Kumapayi disclosed that the funding of the various projects which his administration embarked upon were drawn majorly from check-off dues deduction.

