Ortom presents vehicles to security men, traditional rulers in Benue

Benue State government has distributed vehicles to security agencies and traditional rulers in the state.

The distribution of the vehicles to security agencies and traditional rulers took place at different occasions in the state.

Governor Samuel Ortom who was represented by his Security Adviser, retired Lt. Col. Paul Hemba said the gesture was part of plans to assist the security men to stem crime and criminality within the state.

Ortom acknowledged the immense effort of security agencies in the state in the reduction of crime and criminality.

The governor said the state has been witnessing a lot of criminal activities ranging from kidnapping, cultism and herdsmen attack, urging security agencies not to relent in their efforts in riding the state of all forms of crime.

He promised that in 2021, more operational vehicles will be distributed to security operatives in the state.

Responding on behalf of the security agencies, State Comptroller, Immigration, Festus Amajuoyi lauded the proactive effort of the governor in curbing crime, stating that they were motivated by this gesture to redouble their efforts in the reduction of crime.

Earlier, the Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ken Achado had on behalf of the governor presented vehicles to second and third class chiefs in the state.

