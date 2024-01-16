The $117 million Compact Development Workshop for the System Transformation Grant (STG) by the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) grant initiative in Nigeria has commenced in 6 states.

Bauchi is among the shortlisted states to benefit from the project alongside Kebbi, Abia, Kwara, Akwa Ibom, and Lagos.

Speaking at the commencement of the project in Bauchi, State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, reasserted his administration’s dedication to combating poverty and enhancing educational excellence.

During the workshop, which took place on Monday, 15th January, 2024, the emphasized the collaborative efforts between his administration, the Federal Government, and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to address poverty and improve educational standards.

He stated that these efforts were aimed at ensuring that families have food on their tables while conquering poverty in the state.

Bala Mohammed highlighted the significance of the Compact Development Workshop in shaping the implementation of the STG grant.

He emphasized the administration’s commitment to addressing crucial aspects of the #MyBauchiProject, which focuses on innovative strategies to enhance enrollment, retention, performance, completion, and transition within the education system.

Furthermore, the Governor pledged to tackle truancy in schools through the utilization of technology, with the support of community leaders.

He also acknowledged the existing challenges of an overstretched educational system and inadequate infrastructure, assuring participants that his administration was committed to resolving these issues.

The Compact Development Workshop is a crucial platform for stakeholders to strategise and align plans for the optimal utilization of the STG grant.

With Bauchi being part of the selected beneficiaries, the workshop serves as an opportunity for the state to bolster its educational sector and leverage the grant to elicit tangible improvements.

The Governor’s unwavering commitment to educational excellence and poverty reduction sets a positive tone for the future of education in Bauchi.

The Governor then Affirmed the Commitment of his administration to Enhance Education and Combat Poverty through the Compact Development project

As the workshop progresses, it is evident that the collaborative efforts of the government and its partners will pave the way for transformative changes in the educational landscape, benefitting the entire state and its residents.

