The Big Break Moment (BBM) Season 2: Declare Callistus Uzodinma Winner of the Second Season.

Callistus Uzodinma, popularly known as C-Fly, a 300-level student at Rivers State University, has secured the grand prize of N10 million and a brand new Changan CS35 Plus car.

The grand finale of the second edition of the reality TV show, which was held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, saw C-Fly beat 16 other finalists in his exceptional talent dance performances.

Queen Aliyu, a student of Theatre and Performing Arts at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and Fortune Onyekachi (Graham), a student of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo State, secured the first and second runner-up positions, respectively. Both runners-up received a cash prize of N2 million each, along with other benefits.

The second edition of the BBM Africa reality TV show, themed “Rep Your Campus,” housed 30 talented contestants known as “Dream Mates.”

These participants were carefully selected after a nationwide audition that spanned key cities, including Abuja, Enugu, Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Kano, with a total of 182 universities participating.

Barrister Orbby Agwuncha, aka BossLadyLaw, the Executive Producer of The Big Break Moment Africa, expressed the organization’s commitment to talent discovery and development, aiming to empower Nigerian youths through the unique platform provided by the reality show.

“We do what we do because we want a better Nigeria. We want our youths to be empowered through talent discovery and development,” said the Founder of Big Break Moment Africa, Tayo Folorunsho (Teeflo)

The BBM Africa reality TV show, now in its second edition, serves as an ‘edutainment’ platform that seeks to bridge the gap between classroom education and the entertainment industry. It provides talented students from tertiary institutions across Africa with an opportunity to showcase their abilities and pursue their dreams.

