Multiple accidents claim 20 lives, injure 7 others in Bauchi

Two fatal accidents that occurred within 30 minutes intervals in different locations in Bauchi state on Sunday have claimed 20 lives while seven others victims were injured variously.

The confirmation of the accidents was made by the Sector Commander of Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC) Bauchi Sector Command, Yusuf Abdullahi while briefing Journalists on Monday.

According to the FRSC Sector Commander, the two separate accidents occurred 30 minutes apart and at two different locations saying that the first accident which involved two vehicles, an 18-seater Toyota Hummer commercial bus and a trailer, occurred at about 7.00 pm, at Bambal Village along Kano-Jama’are highway.

He added that the 18-seater bus collided with a trailer with registration number: MAD710XA and it went up in flames while the passengers were burnt beyond recognition.

According to him, “The crash was caused by speed violation. There were 16 people involved in this crash comprising 10 male adults and six female adults”.

He also said that, “When the Hummer commercial bus rammed into a moving trailer and it went into flames, killing all the occupants on board. The corpses were taken to General Hospital Kiyawa where a medical doctor confirmed them dead.”

Yusuf Abdullahi said that the second crash happened at about 6.30 pm at Duhuwar Kura village, along Azare-Zaki road, killing four passengers and injuring seven others.

He stated that the crash involved a Volkswagen Golf car driven by one Abubakar Haruna and a Bajaj Boxer motorcycle adding that it was also caused by speed violation and overloading.

“There were 11 people involved in the crash comprising of nine male adults, one female adult and one female child.

“After the crash, the victims were rushed to the Federal Medical Center, Azare, for confirmation and treatment, where a medical doctor confirmed four male adults dead. Those injured included five male adults, one female adult and one female child,” he said.

The FRSC Boss lamented the frequent crashes along routes across the state saying that “This accident is very terrible. These crashes are very disturbing.”

He added that: “The unfortunate thing is that these people drive pass through our routes. You know the Azare-Kano road is dualized, so they drive recklessly. The problem is speed, they don’t drive within the approved speed limits. It is very unfortunate.

He stressed that, “We call on drivers to avoid overloading and overloading. They should also observe road traffic rules and regulations so that lives and properties that are lost in these crashes will be minimized.”

It will be recalled that the sector commander had recently cried out that the devil has taken over Bauchi roads as 35 lives were lost in the month of November alone through different fatal crashes across the state.

