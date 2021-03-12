Govt urged to regulate, fund research in Islamic medicine

THE Federal Government has been called upon to regulate Islamic medicine and fund research in the practice, otherwise known as prophetic medicine.

The call was made last weekend in Abuja by the provost of the International Institute of Islamic Therapy (IIIT), Nigeria, Shaykh Abu Mazeedatil Khayr bn Sa’eed, at the fifth convocation of the institute.

According to him, despite the fact that well-funded research has given orthodox medicine an advantage over others, there is a great future for the practice of alternative and complementary medicine.

“If alternative medicine enjoys the same privilege, the world will certainly be healthier. In the clime of both alternative and complementary medicine, Islamic medicine, known as prophetic medicine, has a greater future.

“This is the truth which defies skeptical views. We, therefore, call on the government to intervene by assisting us in regulating the practice and funding research in prophetic medicine,” Shaykh Bn Sa’eed said.

He stated that there were over 600 herbs, plants, stems and healing foods either mentioned in the Holy Qur’an or prescribed by Holy Prophet Muhammad in his traditions, adding that if there was access to funds by Islamic medicine practitioners, they could do more.

The provost stated that in the last four years, the institute had trained Muslims of different academic and professional backgrounds in the use of Sunnah herbs, cupping therapy and Islamic exorcism as alternative means of tackling physiological and spiritual ailments.

According to him, the institute has trained about 80 therapists in the practice of alternative medicine and in certificate courses.

Shaykh bn Sa’eed stated that at the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, the 2019 set of the IIIT came together to work on an herbal immune booster “that has stood the test of empirical investigation both with NAFDAC and other similar regulatory agencies”.

Describing the graduating students as members of the lion-hearted set, the provost admonished them not to forget all the ethics of the healing practice.

He said they had a duty to make sincere effort and it is for Allah to determine the result.

The IIIT provost warned the graduands not to take advantage of the vulnerable who seek solutions to problems, emphasising “you must know your limit.”

A highlight of the event was the oath of practice administered on the 31 graduating students made up of 10 males and 21 females and presentation of certificates to them.

