Govt should implement, enforce policies against plastic misuse —NIEE

The Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers (NIEE) has advised that the government should implement and enforce policies against plastic misuse in the country.

This was stated during the Engr. Bolarinwa James Olowe Annual Inter-Secondary Schools Competition held at University of Ibadan, Ibadan.

The competition is meant to address environmental challenges related to plastic pollution in society.

In his remarks, the keynote speaker of the event, Naheem Raji noted that there is a need to adopt scalable and systemic solutions to plastic waste challenges.

Speaking on the topic “A World without Plastic Pollution“, Raji noted that the government should encourage local innovation for sustainable alternatives.

He said that solutions to plastic pollution include awareness and education of students and communities on the hazard of plastic pollution on the environment.

He also advised that everyone should cultivate the habit of reducing, reusing, and recycling their plastic waste to achieve a sustainable environment.

He said, “Government should implement and enforce policies against plastic misuse in the country. There is a need to adopt a scalable and systemic solution to waste challenges.

“Government should encourage local innovation for sustainable alternatives. The solution to plastic pollution includes awareness and education of students and communities on the hazard of plastic pollution on the environment.”

Also speaking, the Chairman, NIEE Oyo State Chapter, Kamorudeen Olaiya, explained that there is a need to educate people about the impacts of plastic pollution and ways to reduce their consumption for a more sustainable and conscientious future.

“Today as we honour Engr. Olowe for a lifetime achievements, we also take time to reflect on the values he embodies: dedication, innovation, and unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability. His work stands as a beacon for younger generations, a testament to what can be achieved through purpose-driven service and integrity.

“This inclusion of young minds in the discussion adds even more significance to this occasion. In addition to honouring the past, Engr. Bolarinwa Olowe, 2nd Inter-Secondary Schools Competition for Schools in Oyo State, plants seeds for a more sustainable and conscientious future,” he said.

In his brief remarks, convener of the event and Immediate Past Chairman of NIEE, Oyo State Chapter, Professor Abdulwasiu Ajagbe, stated that environmental sustainability is all about everyone being a vanguard of the environment while he charged students to be ambassadors of the environment.

