‘Govt should act fast to save agric industry from inflation, bureaucracy’

MINISTER of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Sabo Nanono, and the Federal Government have been advised to act fast to address the major challenges confronting the smooth progress of the agricultural system of the country, especially in the areas of inflation and bureaucracy, which has hindered the smooth flow of agribusiness and made life difficult for local farmers.

The General Manager of a leading animal and nutrition feed technology in the country, Agro Bar-Magen Nigeria Limited, Mr. Isaac Ben-Nun, made this known during a courtesy visit and presentation of award of the delegate of the Agric Business Communication Service, at the headquarters office of the company in Ibadan, Oyo State, last Friday, adding that, “There is the need for the ministry of agriculture to act fast to revive the agricultural system from sinking through its many burdens. We are facing serious challenges and the pressure is becoming unbearable on us down to the local farmers.”

“As we all know, the high prices and availability of grains are a major challenge and what is happening in the port regarding bureaucracy. I am not talking even about customs, but bringing in containers from the port is a big issue. We urge the minister to meet with the stakeholders in the industry and address these issues; it will help the industry. A lot of farm companies have folded up because of these problems and the high prices of additives in the market. So, it is highly important for the government to act fast,” he added.

Ben-Nun also commended the team representing the Agric Business Communication Service on their contributions in promoting Nigeria’s agricultural system through their lofty initiatives, adding that, “Their efforts are highly commendable and will add value to the industry. I also want to congratulate the newly emerged Miss Feeds and Nutrition Queen 2021. I believe this development will add to the promotion of the growth of Nigeria’s agricultural system.”

The delegate led by the representative of the Chief Consultant of the Agric Business Communication Service organisers of the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development award, Dr. Samuel Oyedele, presented the award to the management of the company as the Best Indigenous Animal Nutrition Producing and Marketing Company in Nigeria.

He also noted that the recognition was a result of the numerous impacts of the company on the development of the industry at large and that the ministry was delighted to honour the company at the recent award and beauty pageant competition held at Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, recently.

The Queen of Feeds and Nutrition, Miss Adeyemi Boluwatife, who is a nutritionist, also promised to use her new portfolio to promote Nigerian agriculture to an enviable state as well as encourage more youths and investors to promote the industry.