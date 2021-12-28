FCAH&PT moves to reduce unemployment, empowers youth with poultry production knowledge

FEDERAL College of Animal Health and Production Technology (FCAH&PT), Ibadan, as part of its contributions to stem unemployment among Nigerian youths, recently, put together a vocational training in poultry production and associated value cahin.

Speaking during the opening ceremony held on the College’s premises, Provost, Dr Adekoya Owosibo, stated that he had no doubt that with the knowledge which had been acquired by the youths, the vision of the College on poultry production for wealth creation, income generation, reduction of unemployment, reduction/eradication of importation of poultry products and elevating Nigeria from being mono-product economy would be achieved.

Owosibo, also commended the official partner of the training programme, Emaraj Global Resources Nigeria Limited, for putting up a very tidy arrangement which ensured a smooth running of the programme, while looking forward to more working relationships.

The Provost informed that participants were empowered with brolier birds, bags of broiler starters and broiler finishers, antibiotics & vitamins, Drinkers and feeders.

Consultant for the training programme, Professor Boye Omole, urged the youth not to allow the knowledge acquired during the training be wasted by ensuring that they put it to use, while also pleading that they should not sell the items given to them.