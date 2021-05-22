Govs, Senators, other leaders eulogise late Chief of Army Staff, other fallen officers

Governors, Senators, former governors, among others have eulogised the late Chief of Army Staff, Ggeneral Ibrahim Attahiru, who died in a plane crash along with 10 other military officers on Friday on their way to the Kaduna Airport.

Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, described his death as as a monumental loss to the country and the army high command.

Governor Matawalle commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of the Nigeria Chief of Army staff who died along with other military officers in the air crash.

In a statement issued by the Director General Media, Yusuf Idris Gusau, the governor described the death of the army chief as a national tragedy and prayed God to give his immediate family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State said the death of Attahiru has robbed the country a man striving to bring new drive against terrorists and other security threats.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Friday night, el-Rufai said the state government received with immense sadness news of the death of the Chief of Army Staff and other senior military officers.

Governor el-Rufai said that Attahiru was a shining star whose sudden death has robbed Nigeria of an officer striving to bring new drive to secure the country against terrorists and other threats to national security.

The Northern Governors Forum has also expressed sadness over the air crash involving an airforce plane that killed General Attahiru, his aides and crew members in Kaduna.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, in a statement said the Forum is distressed over the sad incident which claimed the lives of the Army Chief and other officers and men of the armed forces who were on an official assignment in the cause of advancing the security and peace of the country.

Lalong said this is another sad day in the history of the nation as it has lost patriotic Nigerians who gave their lives to the defence of the territorial integrity of the country, and also ensuring that its citizens live in peace and security.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has also commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of Attahiru and other senior military officers.

Governor Yahaya, in a statement, described the incident as a national tragedy coming at a time the military and other security forces are intensifying efforts to combat terrorism, banditry and other security challenges bedeviling the country.

Yahaya described the late Chief of Army Staff as “a gallant officer and fine gentleman who demonstrated courage and exemplary leadership while discharging his duties.”

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence and Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti Corruption, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has described the death of Attahiru and ten other military officers as sad and a big blow to the ongoing war on terror.

“Their demise is also certainly a setback to the concerted efforts by the military and other security agencies to combat the myriad of security challenges across Nigeria,” he said.

Yobe State governor and Chairman, All Progressives Congress Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, has expressed shock over the death of General Attahiru and other military officers in a plane crash in Kaduna State on Friday.

Governor Buni, in a statement by his Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, said he was personally shocked, heartbroken and deeply saddened by the incident.

The Chairman APC CECPC who further described the officers as fallen heroes who laid their lives for the service of the country, expressing optimism that Nigeria would overcome the security challenges and emerge victorious.

Kano State governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has sent condolences to President Buhari over the death of Attahiru along with other officers, including the crew, in a plane crash in Kaduna, Friday.

Ganduje also condoled on behalf of the government and people of Kano with the families of Brigadier General Abdulrahman Kuliya, Chief of Military Intelligence, an indigene of the state who is one of the senior military officers that died along with the army chief.

According to a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, the governor said he was profoundly pained to hear the plane crash with precious lives lost.

“Our thought and prayers are with the president, the military and families of the deceased. We stand by you on this tragedy and comfort you and all who mourn the departed souls,” the governor said.

Senator representing Borno South senatorial district and Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has said he received the news of the death of Attahiru and 10 others, with shock.

Ndume, in a statement, described General Attahiru as a hero of the war against Insurgency and banditry as he noted that the late General died at a time when the nation was looking up to him to effectively provide the necessary leadership that would eliminate insurgency and other forms of criminality in Nigeria.

The Chairman Senate Committee on Army described Attahiru and members of his team as highly dedicated and patriotic Nigerians who have already commenced the implementation of strategies that the Nigerian Army needed to tackle external and internal forces that are threatening the nation’s peace.

Ebonyi State governor and Chairman South East Governors Forum, Mr David Umahi, has commiserated with President Buhari, the Nigerian Army and the entire Nigerians on the death of Attahiru and others in a plane crash on Friday.

Umahi in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Francis Nwaze, described the incident as a national calamity.