Former Deputy Minority Whip of the House of Representatives and Managing Director, FBB Rice Milling Limited in Gombe, Hon. Fatima Binta Bello has congratulated Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir and Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers over their emergence as Chairman and Deputy of PDP Governors’ Forum respectively.

In a congratulatory message, Binta Bello who was member of the House of Representatives, representing Katungo/Shongom federal constituency of Gombe state, described the election of the duo as a renewed hope for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party”.

According to her, “The election of Gov Bala and his Rivers state counterpart, Gov Fubara as Chairman and Deputy of the PDP Governors’ Forum is a good development that happened to the Party in recent time”.

The PDP chieftain added that, ‘They’re passionate and committed members of the Party and founded on their experience, they’ll provide a purposeful leadership to the Forum and renew hope for the Party.”

It be recalled that, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has elected Bauchi State Governor, Sen. Bala Mohammed as Chairman of its Governors’ Forum, while Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara was elected as Deputy Chairman of the Forum.

The election was held at the Bauchi state government house last Saturday during the Party’s retreat conducted for its newly elected officials.

Bala Mohammed won his second term in the 2023 elections while Fubara was elected after the expiration of the second tenure of former Governor, Nyesom Wike.

