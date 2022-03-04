Governor Obiano donates new bus to Anambra NUJ 

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, on Thursday, donated a brand new bus to the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Tribune Online gathered that the white-coloured1 8-seater bus was presented to the State Council Chairman, Dr Emeka Odogwu, by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Mr James Eze.

A statement signed by the Assistant Secretary of the Union, Mr Okechukwu Onuegbu, reported that the handover ceremony took place at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia, at about 12 noon and was witnessed by other executive members of the Union.

Obiano had on February 13, at a media parley with executive members of the Union after a tour of the State International Airport and International Conference Centre, approved that the bus be presented to the NUJ to facilitate their official duties.

Speaking at the bus presentation, Eze commended the union and all journalists in Anambra State for a good working relationship accorded to Obiano’s administration.

He urged them to sustain the tempo in the administration of Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, who is taking over on March 17, 2022.

The Chief Press Secretary also pointed out that the media through their objectivity reporting contributed to the success stories of the administration, and enjoined them to keep on upholding the ethics of the profession in their primary and official duties.

In his response, the Chairman, NUJ, Anambra State Council, Odogwu, hailed Gov. Obiano for a promise fulfilled.

He extolled the efforts of the Chief Press Secretary, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C. Don Adinuba, and others for believing in journalists and working harmoniously with the media throughout the eight years tenure.

While assuring the governor and the incoming administration of a symbiotic relationship devoid of antagonism, Odogwu said that the media would continue to play advocacy and watchdog roles with a view to making the society workable.

