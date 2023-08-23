The Ogun State government has called for more support from the private sector, individuals, and non-governmental organisations to boost the level of healthcare delivery in the state.

Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Dr Kayode Oladehinde, disclosed that the huge investment by the state government in the sector is not enough to bring the desired change, adding that the government cannot do it alone.

The permanent secretary stated this at a free medical outreach organised for 5,000 patients by Collectives Club Remo in the Sagamu area of the state, which he said will have a positive impact on the health system of the state.

Oladeinde said, “Of course, the government has invested immensely in the past few years on all levels of our health sector; tertiary, secondary, especially primary health centers. No matter what the state government does, we will still need good people of Ogun State, like Collectives Club members, to assist the government.

“In the past few years, this club has taken it upon itself to help the government. They have been running this medical outreach year and year, and it has been expanding on a yearly basis, and this has had a positive impact on the health system of Ogun State.”

The outreach done in conjunction with the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) comprises free blood tests, high blood tests, free medical consultations, dental checks, malaria tests, PSA tests, diabetes tests, eye tests, free medicine distribution supply, free reading test classes and free cataract surgery.

President of the Collectives Club Remo, Wole Ogunsanya, told newsmen after the flag-off that members of the club contributed over N10 million for the success of the outreach based on the love they have for their people.

Ogunsanya commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for investing in the state’s health sector and for extending support for the club’s health initiative.

He said: “Drugs donated here are worth millions of naira. Collective Club members alone contributed N10 million. Last year, we saw over 3,000 people. This year, I think we are going to see about 5,000 indigenes. Even though we are holding this event here in Sagamu, people are coming from across the state. Anyone who comes here will be treated, so we are expecting close to 5,000 patients here.”