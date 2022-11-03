Government College Ughelli honours Onyema

The Chairman of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema, has been conferred with the prestigious Man of the Year Award 2022 by the prominent alumni association of Government College of Ughelli, GCU, Class of Friends.

The award ceremony, which held on Sunday, October 30, 2022, in Lagos had in attendance several alumni who have made a mark in various facets of life, including Prince Nduka Obaigbena, CEO, Arise News and ThisDay Newspaper, honoured with the Mariner of the Century.

Onyema was honoured for his landmark strides in aviation and his behemothic humanitarian interventions, especially his corporate philanthropy through Air Peace and commendable national peace advocacy.

While receiving the award, Onyema expressed gratitude to the leadership of the GCU and stated that he was proud to be an alumnus of the college which he said had tremendous influence on him.

He further called on the private sector and well meaning Nigerians to support Nigeria’s education as government alone cannot do it all even as he promised to continually support the infrastructure development of the College.

Reacting, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, GCU Class of Friends, Mr Cyril Ogude, said both Onyema and Obaigbena have established themselves as high achievers, and by honouring them, the GCU has acknowledged them as entrepreneurial role models.

The Class of Friends is a collective of Old Boys of Government College Ughelli, one of Nigeria’s premier secondary schools, founded in 1945.