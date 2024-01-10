Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Wednesday, assented to the 2024 appropriation bill of N358,732,146,000.00 passed by the Borno State House of Assembly with an adjustment amounting to N18.1billion.

With the increase in the budget size, the revised capital expenditure now stands at over N208.4b while the revised recurrent expenditure is N150.4b.

The revised appropriation bill was presented by the Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, to the Governor at the council chambers of the Government House in Maiduguri.

Speaking at the event, Zulum charged heads of agencies and members of the State Executive Council (SEC) to comply strictly with the provisions of the appropriation bill while presenting their memos for approval.

The Governor also commended the leadership and members of State House of Assembly for approving the budget on time.

“We have to commend the leadership of the House of Assembly, we also have to commend the maturity of the house,” Zulum said.

The Governor also expressed his optimism regarding the potential impact of the appropriation bill, emphasising that with capital expenditure standing at N208.7b, it is designed to provide dividends of democracy to the people of Borno State.

Earlier, the Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly commended the governor for the quality projects he has executed across the state in the last five years.

The speaker noted that the upward review of the appropriation bill was to capture some areas of critical significance to the lives of the people.

The speaker was accompanied by his deputy, Abdullahi Askira, and other principal officers of Borno State House of Assembly.

