Daniel Bwala, spokesman for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, affirming his desire to support the president for the success of the administration.

Known as a staunch critic of the ruling party, his visit to the seat of power on Wednesday signalled his shift, especially when he hinted that he may be open to returning to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Asked whether he was leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he said he was committed to supporting President Tinubu but could not say what would happen tomorrow, adding, “APC is a party. President Bola Tinubu is my motivation. If supporting him will take me to APC, so be it.”

He said he was impressed by the actions the president has taken so far, which he said showed that, unlike the previous administration, he was not protecting his party members who have cases to answer.

Bwala said: “Some of his ministers that were allegedly reported to have committed infractions, instead of protecting them, asked that the law should have its own course and suspended somebody without wasting time. That, to me, is impressive because it’s about the people.

“Secondly, there has been this outcry that the government is bloated, and for the rest, yesterday he introduced a policy that reduced the cost of governance, and today he told me it is just the beginning.

“There are many more government decisions that will reduce the cost of governance.

“What have we been talking about as citizens if you don’t have personal grudges against someone if it is a policy issue? When policies are going correctly…and what I’m saying apart from today that I’m talking here, you all need to visit my Twitter page.

“In the last few days, I have been expressing my surprise and appreciation to the President for the decisions he is taking. So this is not about political parties. And you need to know that, like I said, I was with him before I left. And I was doggedly committed to him.

“I told him today that I am committing to play my part to support your administration, and I have no apologies to anybody.”

He also spoke on the allegations against the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, accused of involvement in a government contract obtained by a company he co-founded, saying that he had not done anything wrong.

The legal practitioner explained that if the minister’s firm had been doing business with the government before he came into office, it could not just be expected to stop because he had become a government official.

But he said it would be a different thing if the minister had failed to make a full disclosure of his involvement.

