Gov. Sani Bello felicitates Bago for winning APC governorship ticket in Niger

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has congratulated the member representing Chanchaga Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Umar Bago, for emerging as the Niger state All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the 2023 election at the just concluded primary election held in Minna.

Governor Sani Bello in a congratulatory message hailed the credible, free and fair as well as transparent manner the primary election was conducted.

He assured Bago of his maximum support to ensure his victory at the general elections so that the party will retain power in not just the state but in the country.

The governor urged him to be magnanimous in victory by carrying along all those who contested with him for the overall good of the party in particular and state in general.

He commended the electoral officials who midwife the primary election as well as the security agents who were on the ground to ensure a peaceful exercise.

The APC gubernatorial primary started yesterday and ended in the early hour of this morning with Umar Bago, a third-time lawmaker at the House of Reps in the nation’s capital winning the ticket of the party with 540 votes out of the total votes of 1060 cast by delegates.





Similarly, Governor Sani Bello congratulated all the winners of the State House of Assembly primary elections of the party that was held yesterday across the 25 local government councils in the state.

He enjoined those that couldn’t win the tickets to put party interest over and above personal interest by joining hands with the winners for the success and victory of the party at the 2023 general elections.

