Aspirants kick, as Bwacha declared winner of Taraba guber primary

Six governorship aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State, on Friday, have kicked against the declaration of Senator Emmanuel Bwacha as winner of the party’s governorship primary in the state.

The aspirants alleged that there was no election and so, the declaration of Senator Bwacha as the winner of the exercise stands fake.

In a press conference held in Jalingo, Sen. Amed Yusuf on behalf of the aspirants alleged that the Chairman of the primary election committee, Lawrence Onuchukwu, had on Thursday suspended the process indefinitely and wondered why Senator Bwacha was later declared winner of the exercise that did not hold.

The aspirants asked the national Secretariat of the party, to for the interest of APC and her followers in Taraba to immediately abort the decision.

“We the six aspirants are calling on the national Secretariat of APC to abort the declaration and follow due process.

“We do not want the case of Zamfara in the 2019 election to repeat here in Taraba. We are not against anybody but we want due process to be follow.





“The committee chairman suspended the process indefinitely yesterday and we are surprised that Senator Bwacha has been announced the winner of the process at the airport this morning.

“He was announced in secret, we would not accept it for the interest of APC in Taraba, and if the national Secretariat wants to do well for the party and her followers in the state, they should quickly act and abort the declaration,” the aspirants kicked.

Tribune Online reports that the Chairman of the APC primary election committee for Taraba state, Lawrence Onuchukwu, had on Thursday night addressed journalists at the Taraba state police headquarters in Jalingo, announcing the suspension of the process indefinitely.

The committee chairman told journalists that they had issues on the method of primaries to be adopted as key stakeholders could not agree on the mode of primaries for state and national Assembly as well as the governorship.

