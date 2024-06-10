Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu, commended Okoi Obono-Obla, a former Presidential aide to Muhammadu Buhari, for his strong entrepreneurial spirit and his efforts towards promoting national unity through his book.

Otu praised the important contribution that Obono-Obla made to the political revolution of the country, emphasizing that Obono-Obla is closely associated with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor’s comments were shared by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Anthony Enoh, during the weekend at the public launch of a book titled “Nigeria, My Country: Thoughts and Perspectives of a Concerned Citizen”, authored by Okoi Obono-Obla, at Metropolitan Hotel, Calabar.

The book launch, which featured notable figures such as former Nassarawa governor Senator Tanko Al-Makura and Hon Cyril Omini of Cross River state House of Assembly, highlighted the writer’s success in educating individuals and promoting political and social awareness.

The former governor of Nassarawa state, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, who was represented by APC former national VC (South-south) Ntufam Hilliard Eta, emphasized that the writer’s compilation of various articles, stories, essays, and newspaper interviews into a narrative is a valuable contribution to Nigeria.

“His doggedness and fearless spirit has often brought him in collision course with conspirators of evil of the Nigerian State especially in his role as the Czar of public prosecution in Nigeria. Somehow, he finds a way of weathering and navigating the stormy political climate. I guess one day, he might be able to do a book that will let us into the secrets of upholding truth and integrity in his service of the country as a Public Officer.

“This book is a study in sociopolitical commentary in Nigeria. It is a reference point in contemporary political analysis, good governance, human rights and freedom of speech.

Hon Cyril Omini, the co-chief launcher and Chairman of the Appropriations and Finance Committee at the Cross River State House of Assembly, praised the book for its enlightening and engaging content that will help readers become more informed citizens.

Book reviewer, Missang Obama, who was represented by Prof. Joy Etiowo of the University of Cross River, described the work as not only factual but enriched with the author’s experience that intertwines Nigeria historical analysis, noting that the structure and layout of the book are meticulously crafted, facilitating a seamless journey to interconnected things like democracy, rule of law and freedom of speech.

“The book talks about the intricacy of separation of power referencing sections 5, 6 and 7 of Nigeria’s constitution. It also talked about the intricate dynamics of party supremacy, the Independence of the legislature and their intersections with the Nigerian constitution.

“It provides a passionate defense of the All Progressives Congress as a truly national and inclusive political party. The author offers an insider perspective of the formation of the APC and debunks myths surrounding its alleged religious and ethnic biases. It highlights the importance of political manifestos, free and fair elections and uncompromised electorate holding politicians accountable.

“As a public intellectual, the author has made an indelible contribution to the body of knowledge of Nigeria’s sociopolitical landscape. It’s not mere a collection of stories, it is a call to action urging us to uphold the values of democracy, justice and fairness.

The author, Obol Okoi Obono-Obla, disclosed that the book is a consummation of the writing he had published over the years in different platforms of the mainstream media.

“The idea of this book is to take my readers on a literary odyssey of sorts, sharing my perspective of how we can make the society, particularly Nigeria, a better place.

“Hopefully, I will publish follow-up editions in the near future, by the grace of God, focusing on other themes, he said.

