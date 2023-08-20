Dr Chimezie Isaac Ukaegbu, the Commissioner for Trade, Commerce, and Investment under Governor Alex Otti’s administration, narrowly escaped an unprovoked attack in Aba, Abia State as he evaded bullets fired by unknown assailants

He thanked God for escaping as he celebrated his wife, Pastor Rosemary Chimezie Ukaegbu, on her 58th birthday.

According to Ukaegbu, during the Thanksgiving service conducted at All Saints Methodist Church, Amuzukwu-Ibeku, Umuahia, “We are here to celebrate two special occasions: our Thanksgiving service and the birthday of my beloved wife”.

“We are reminded of the importance of gratitude, love, and faith in our lives, and we are humbled by the support and love we have received from our family and friends over the ugly incident of an unprovoked attack I encountered in the line of duty at Aba, which claimed the lives of security personnel in service of their fatherland.

“On this special day, we also celebrate the birthday of my beautiful wife. She is not only the love of my life but also my best friend, confidant, and partner in all aspects of life”.

He further used the opportunity to thank Gov Otti for finding him worthy to be appointed into the Executive Council of the state, first as a Special Adviser and now as the state Commissioner for Trade, Commerce, and Industry.

Dr Ukaegbu’s convoy, while on official duty along SAMEC, Faulks Road, Aba, on the 26th of July, at about 11:30 a.m., was attacked by unknown assassins that left two police officers dead.

Praying for Dr Ukaegbu and his wife, the Methodist Archbishop of Umuahia Archdiocese, His Grace, Moat Rev’d Chibuzor Raphael Opoko, advised Dr Ukaegbu not to forget God, who will protect him throughout his service as a Commissioner in the state.

Archbishop Opoko lamented, “Things have been terrible in this state, and God decided to liberate us.

Therefore, there must be progress, light, and development in the state”, and expressed his support for Otti’s administration in the state, warning, “Any day you decide to do otherwise, see me, see television stations’ channels”.

“Your administration owes Abians a lot. Abia citizens yearn for much. Just a little touch of a road at Aba has given hope to Abians, and you must sustain that”, he advised Gov. Otti.





He further advised Otti, “Let this government have the utmost respect for the traditional institution. Past administrations treated them like children. Accord them that recognition and respect

“Do not abandon God so that in the next four years, people coming into Abia will not recognise it again.

“Therefore, God of Abia, the state that Satan wants to take, has said no, stating that Abia will be renewed”.

In his speech, the state governor, Alex Otti, appreciated God’s blessings over the lives of Dr Ukaegbu and his wife, describing the Commissioner as representing the state, church, and community well.

He informed that the Abia Tower of Peace will be relocated to Onuoimo, at the Abia boundary with Imo State, to make way for a flyover as Ossah Road is expanded from the tower to Umuahia town, stating, “In the next few days, we will start the process.

Earlier in his homily, the Presbyter, Trinity Circuit of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Very Rev’d Light Chimaechi, advised the faithful, “If not God on our side, the enemy would have soiled us. This Thanksgiving is for deliverance”.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

VIDEO: Alema of Warri buys customised 2023 Maybach for wife, Natasha

Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, the Alema of Warri Kingdom, in Delta, has bought a new vehicle worth millions of…

Call on God to kill me if … — Pastor Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has said to call on God to kill him if…

Military rejects requests to topple Tinubu’s Government — DHQ

The Armed Forces of Nigeria, AFN, has rejected requests by Coup instigators to topple the democratically elected Government of…

Petrol pump price may jump to N750/litre — IPMAN

The association’s national spokesperson, Mr. Chinedu Ukadike gave the hint while speaking to…

#BBNaijaAllstars: Food crisis looms as housemates lose weekly wager

Big Brother Naija All stars Housemates have lost the first Wager task, which means for the next week, there will be…

Heavyweight bout: Anthony Joshua knocks out Robert Helenius in seventh round

Robert Helenius was defeated by Anthony Joshua at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday after..