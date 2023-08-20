The Management of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has refuted report in some quarters that its newly-appointed Managing Director, Mr. Kabir Yusuf Muhammad, has spent over N200 million on the purchase of a new official vehicle.

According to a statement by Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, the claim by a media platform that FAAN Managing Director approved N200 million for the purchase of Toyota Land Cruiser for 70th Anniversary Edition for himself as official vehicle is false.

“Since his assumption of office, FAAN MD does not have any official car and did not buy any for anyone.

“When some old vehicles were refurbished for the newly appointed Directors, the MD was given one but he had to return it because the vehicles did not go round,” the statement noted.

FAAN further explained that a contract for the procurement of operation vehicles was awarded by the former Managing Director but they are yet to be supplied.

“The vehicle he is using to work does not belong to FAAN. The vehicle’s registration number could be verified through the appropriate authorities.

“FAAN has observed with great concern that agents of doom have resorted to the use of the media to distract the new Managing Director from the good work he has started in repositioning FAAN to greater heights.

“We therefore use this medium to appeal to reporters to authenticate the veracity of their reports before going public,” the statement concluded.

