Kogi State Governor Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo has urged all criminal elements to take a bow and relocate from Kogi State, as he vowed to flush out all criminal elements in the state

Governor Ododo made the resolution on Friday during the passing out parade of 132 ranks and files of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Kogi State Command.

The governor, who was represented by the State Security Adviser, Commodore Jerry Omodara, noted that since his administration came on board, there has been a fightback by criminals.

He said, “Security is a work in progress. Now that there is a new government in Kogi State, we have begun to realise that there is a fightback by criminals. We have a solid foundation as far as security is concerned in Kogi State.

“That is the reason we quickly reviewed the security architecture of the state and every loophole we needed to block. We are already sniffing them out. We have issues with almost three kidnapped cases simultaneously along the Obajana Kabba road.

” That almost gave us another bad name. I can assure you today that the state has tackled them very well. The governor is determined.

He called on all the security agencies to work in synergy and ensure that Kogi State remains safe

” We are ensuring that we don’t sleep. There is a 24-hour patrol in Kogi. We are blocking every road. We know the challenges now. The current governor, Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo, is determined and ever-ready to sustain the foundation of security he inherited from the previous government and also improve on it. And that is why we are investing heavily in technical and human intelligence.

“When we have the security working as one body, you will discover that we will achieve results. Insecurities are community-based. We have also involved security at the grassroots. We are carrying the hunters along and reviewing the Kogi State Vigilantes’ activities. We are bringing them together to be a serious fighting force to make sure Kogi is kept safe.

” Kogi State is too critical to Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory. If Kogi State is not safe, the FCT is not safe. We are not going to allow what is happening in neighbouring states to happen in Kogi State. The governor is determined, and we are going to do it,” he added.

Governor Ododo said, “They should repent or leave Kogi State. We also want the people of Kogi State, who have been doing it before, to renew their strength. They know that when they give us information, the people who are involved in these criminal activities don’t get to know. Give us information, and security agencies will get to the root of it and tackle insecurities. We are again very determined.”.

He, however, commended the NSCDC for their role in protecting lives and properties in the country, tasking them to do more for the unity of Nigeria as a nation.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commandant of NSCDC in Kogi State, Paul Igwebuike, commended the Commandant General of NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, whose policies of revamping and rejigging NSCDC have yielded positive transformation in the corps.

He charged the newly recruited officers to serve their fatherland with total sincerity for the nation.

According to him, “Our security situation continues to be uncertain and fluid, with a persisting combination of conventional and unconstitutional challenges. You will therefore see yourselves involved in a variety of tasks. You must, however, see your graduation today as not the end but a new beginning of your training and education in the Corps.

“The present government in Kogi State is poised to flush out criminalities. And we are all out for it. Security keeping is a serious business, and all hands must be on deck. Criminals have started fleeing away. We will tackle them head-on. In terms of the protection of critical national assets that fall within our mandate, we are already safeguarding them. Vandalization and all that is associated with it will come to an end in Kogi State.”.