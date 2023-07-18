Some members of the Aguleri community in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State have protested the death of a community youth, Mr Chidubem Ezenwa.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the youth was taken into custody, alongside three others, three weeks ago after he and his friends were accused of violence in a hotel in the community.

He was, however, said to have died in custody after being tortured by police operatives who arrested him and also being beaten up by fellow inmates in cell.

Father of the deceased, Mr Sunday Ezenwa, who spoke to journalists during the protest by members of the community on Tuesday, said his son came back from his base in Asaba, Delta State, to check on his friend who was involved in an accident, but later died.

“After they were told of the death of his friend, he and his other friends went to a hotel to wait while the body of their friend was being taken to the mortuary.

“In the process, one of them, while reminiscing on the death of their friend, broke a bottle. They later paid for the bottle when the hotel management protested, but the President General of the community, Barr Ifeanyi Iloakasia, called on the police and got them arrested, and in the process, he died.

“Up till now, we have not been told anything about our son, and the police have not released his body to us, if assuming he is dead already. We cannot accept that our son is dead. They should release his body to us if he is dead.”

President General of the community, Barr Ifeanyi Iloakasia, who spoke with journalists, however, denied any complicity in the matter, saying that he only called in members of the Anambra Vigilante Services (AVG), when the boys started breaking bottles in the hotel and chasing many people around.

“I was not the one that called in the police, but the DPO told us that the boy and his friend have been on their wanted list for cultism.”

Confirming the incident, the State Police Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said the inmates that beat up Ezenwa to death inside detention have been arraigned in Court.

According to the PPRO, “yes,” the man died inside the detention, and the inmates that committed the act have been arraigned in Court.