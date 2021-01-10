Gov Lalong tells Senator Dadu’ut to live up to expectations

Governor Simon Lalong has tasked the newly elected senator representing Plateau South, Senator Nora Dadu’ut to live up to expectations and justify the mandate given to her by people of the senatorial district.

Senator Dadu’ut was elected in a by-election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC in November last year following the demise of Senator Ignatius Longjan.

The governor stated this during the thanksgiving mass in honour of the elected senator at the St. Brendan Catholic Church Kwa in Quanpan Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Governor Lalong who described the election of Senator Nora as the will of God urged her to do her best to impact the lives of the people of the zone particularly women and youths adding that being the first Senator from the state much is expected of her.

He said the state will give her every support to ensure that she succeeds at the red chambers and called for unity among the constituents and the elected representatives of the State for the interest of the people.

Catholic Bishop of Bauchi Hilary Dachelem said the emergence of Senator Dadu’ut was for the benefit of all people of the zone irrespective of their backgrounds, hence the need to support her.

He commended Governor Lalong for embracing all citizens of the State and urged him to do more in consolidating on completion of inherited projects and those initiated by him.

The Director-General Industrial Training Fund ITF Sir. Joseph Ari appreciated the people of the electorate for reposing their confidence in Prof. Nora saying she will represent all irrespective of differences.

Prof. Dadu’ut appreciated Governor Lalong and the Plateau APC family for making her election possible promising to work for the interest of all.

The thanksgiving mass was graced by eminent personalities include, Governor Lalong and his wife Regina, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Noel Dongjul, traditional rulers APC stalwarts among others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Gov Lalong tells Senator

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Gov Lalong tells Senator Gov Lalong tells Senator

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE