Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has pledged continuous support and the implementation of inclusive policies to accommodate people with disabilities in the art of governance.

The Governor committed this while commemorating the 2023 International Day of People with Disabilities, celebrated every December 3.

Inuwa Yahaya used the occasion to extend felicitations to the resilient individuals facing challenges due to disabilities across the state.

In a goodwill message, the Governor emphasized his administration’s resolve to encourage inclusive policies to promote diversity, equity, and empowerment for every segment of society.

While reflecting on this year’s theme, ‘United in action to rescue and achieve the sustainable development goals for, with, and by persons with disabilities,’ the Governor reiterated his commitment to ensuring the dreams and aspirations of People with Disabilities (PWDs) are not only acknowledged but fully supported by his government.

According to him, “We remain resolute in our commitment to providing necessary support for the empowerment and dreams of our PWDs.”

“Efforts are underway to establish an Agency to cater to the unique needs and welfare of our PWD community,” the Governor stated.

He assured that a bill seeking to create this Agency has received his administration’s full attention and support. He pledged that upon its submission and passage by the State House of Assembly, he would expedite its enactment into law to ensure that the voices and concerns of PWDs are comprehensively addressed.

The Governor acknowledged the strength and resilience demonstrated by the disability community in Gombe State, urging continued support and loyalty to his administration’s inclusive initiatives.

“We renew our resolve to champion inclusivity, celebrate diversity, and continue our collective journey towards a more supportive society,” the Governor assured.