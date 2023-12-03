No fewer than seven persons were allegedly killed when suspected bandits attacked two communities in Sokoto State between Friday and Saturday.

The incident, according to a source in the state, occurred in Kojiyo community in Goronyo local government, as well as Gwamatase village in Wurno local government, both in the Eastern senatorial district of the state.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of the Nigerian Police Force in the state, ASP Ahmed Rufai, confirmed that at least three people were killed in the attack in Wurno, with one person injured.

However, he could not confirm the attack in Kojiwo ward in Goronyo local government area, where five people were allegedly killed and many abducted by unknown armed men suspected to be bandits.

The PPRO, in his response, said he will get back once he gets confirmation of the said attack.

Meanwhile, a resident of the area who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity said the incident happened on Saturday evening.

He confirmed that, apart from the killings of the five residents, many people were also abducted in the unfortunate attack.

“They attacked the village on Saturday evening, where they killed five residents of the area instantly.

“They also abducted many people in the village, and as of now, we have not ascertained the number of persons abducted,” he added.”

