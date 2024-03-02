Gombe State Government has flagged off the 2024 campaign for National Immunisation Plus Days (NIPDs) in the state targeting a total of 981, 710 children with the vaccination.

This is in spite of the recent Inferno that gutted the Central Medical Store which destroyed drugs, vaccines, and other medical consumables worth over N5b.

The State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya while flagging-off the campaign on Friday, stressed that provision of effective and efficient healthcare services remains top priority of his administration.

The campaign was flagged off at Nasarawo in Gombe Local Government Area where the Governor was represented by his Deputy, Dr Manassah Jatau.

Inuwa Yahaya expressed gratitude to God for making the exercise take place despite the sad and unfortunate fire incident that burnt down one of the five cold stores where vaccines worth over N5,000,000,000 were burnt.

The Governor added, ” My distinguished guests, you will attest to the fact that since the debut of this administration, on 29th May 2019, it has placed health as a top priority area. Accordingly, it never failed to conduct all scheduled rounds of National Immunization and Vaccination exercises without any skipping.”

According to him, “This is for obvious facts highlighted by earlier philosophers and of recent a world philanthropist on health matters who maintained these stands, that cannot be faulted: Intellectuals solve problems, genius prevent them- Albert Einstein. Treatment without prevention is simply unsustainable -Bill Gates and, Prevention is better than cure- Desiderius Erasmus(1500).”

He also said, “Immunization and Vaccination which are the present/ modern measures of preventing a disease is not really new. Some Societies ( Idoma, Waja, etc) practiced it even before the coming of modern medicine and so we should accept it.”

“My appeal therefore, is that we should embrace it, especially at this very critical weather that we are facing in the north, where spread of diseases is aided by so many factors like migration, winds that are blowing, heat, scarcity of water, lack of good food and the rest,” he added.

The Governor appreciated the development partners, traditional rulers, religious and community leaders, and government officials in charge of immunisation/ vaccination for their continued support towards meeting the health needs of the people in the state.

In his address, Commissioner of Health, Dr. Habu Dahiru, commended the Governor’s resilience and contributions of the development partners as well as the federal Ministry of Health for making the event happen in spite of recent burning of the medical store.

He said that the campaign is marking the commencement of the 2024 first quarter vaccination against Polio, and enjoined people to take precautionary measures against meningitis by leaving in ventilated space, immediately reporting cases of fever, headache, and stiff-necked-ness.

He said that the Polio vaccination has a targeted population of 981,710 with adequate dosage to cover and called on the people to ensure that their children within the targeted age are vaccinated.

The Executive Secretary, State Primary HealthCare Development Agency, Dr. Abdulrahaman Shuaibu represented by Dr. Maryam Abubakar, Director, Community and Family Health said that the National Immunization Plus Days (NIPDs) is to protect children from Polio.

Abdulrahman Shuaibu commended the state government and the development partners for ensuring that the campaign is flagged-off as scheduled in spite of the recent fire disaster which consumed the medical store.

While delivering the vote of thanks, the Mai Kaltungo, Engineer Saleh Mohammed, who is also the deputy chairman Gombe State Council of Emirs and Chiefs, appreciated the state government’s effort to ensure that citizens enjoy good health.

He however appealed to the state government to place the Ward Heads on salaries or certain allowances for them to be able to contribute immensely to state and nation building.

He called on parents to bring their children out for vaccination for the campaign against Polio to be successful.

Dr.Faruk Ismail of World Health Organization delivered a goodwill message on behalf of all other development partners, pledging their continued support to the government while also commending the Governor for remaining resolute in the provision of quality healthcare to the citizenry.

Highlights of the occasion include cultural display and drama presentation by the Gombe cultural troupe and Kainuwa Dashen Allah Group, amongst others.