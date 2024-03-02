I recently noticed that blood usually comes out when I am urinating. Kindly let me know what is causing this. I am 30-years old.

Bruce (by SMS)

It can be scary to see blood in urine, also called hematuria. In many cases, the cause is harmless. But blood in urine also can be a sign of a serious illness. If you can see the blood, it’s called gross hematuria. Blood that can’t be seen with the naked eye is called microscopic hematuria. It’s such a small amount that it can be seen only under a microscope when a lab tests the urine.

Either way, it’s important to figure out the reason for the bleeding. Causes of blood in the Urine may vary from; Urinary tract infections (UTIs), Kidney infection, A bladder or kidney stone, Enlarged prostate, Kidney disease, Cancer and Kidney injury. Since treatment depends on the cause, it is advisable to see your doctor for a general medical examination.