Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, on Tuesday, issued a proclamation for the inauguration of the 7th Assembly of the State House of Assembly.

In a letter by the governor which was read by the clerk of the house, Mr Kent Adogu, Diri said: “Members-elect, ladies and gentlemen, in the exercise of the powers conferred on me, I hereby proclaim the 6th Assembly of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly.”

Tribune Online gathered that the State House of Assembly has 24 members, with the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) having 17 of the members, All Progressives Congress (APC) has 5 while the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has the other two members.

After the inauguration, Abraham Ingobere representing the Brass Constituency 3, who was re-elected for the fourth term emerged as the speaker of the house again.

