Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, on Monday flagged off construction of two road projects in water locked communities after 50 years of pleading with successive administrations in the state.

Karasuwa-Galu community in Yobe State had since 1973 sought for extension of the Gashua-Nguru federal road project to the village without success and had remained without a motorable road.

Similarly, an ancient village, Masaba community, had sought for construction of a road to link their community with other communities from previous administrations but remained without a motorable road.

Mamman Mohammed, DG Press and Media Affairs in a statement disclosed that while performing the groundbreaking ceremony for construction of the two roads, Governor Buni, assured the communities that his administration would construct the roads to open up the communities for socio-economic development.

He directed the contractors to execute the projects in accordance with the contractual specifications for the government to have value for its money.

He also charged the state Ministry of Works on efficient and effective supervision to ensure quality delivery of the projects.

The Yobe State government is to expand the sum of over N5 billion on the two projects totalling about 30 kilometers.

