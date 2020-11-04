Gov Bello reconstitutes governing council of tertiary institutions, appoints ex-Kogi NUJ chairman

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has reconstituted governing council of some tertiary institutions in the state as he appointed the former chairman of Kogi state council of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Alhaji Ali Atabor as member of the Governing Council of Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba.

In a letter released by the office of the Secretary to Kogi State Government, (Dr). Mrs Folashade Ayoade Arike, she stated that Kogi State Government has reconstituted the Governing Councils for some of the Tertiary Institutions in the State, following the expiration of the tenure of members of some of the Governing Council

The letter read thus, “The State and in line with the Law establishing the Institutions, the Governor approved the names of Chairmen and Members of the State’s Tertiary Institutions Governing Councils.

The Governor congratulated all Chairmen and Members of the respective Governing Councils

He added that he looked forward to an energetic academic environment of the state’s Tertiary Institutions.

The tertiary institutions are “Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba has Prof. Ibrahim Audu Aguye as Chairman, Mr Musa Salihu Danlami Member, Hon. Ali Atabo Member and Prof. Paul Kayode Baiyere Member.

Kogi state polytechnic has Barr. Suleiman Amuda Yusuf as Chairman, Dr Lawal Anako Opotu Member, Engr. Danjuma O. Attah Member, Dr Friday Audu Member, Dr Usman Abdul Ramat Member

and Prof. Racheal Gbekele-Oluwa Ayo Member

College of Education Ankpa has Dr Muyiwa Babatimehin as Chairman, Prof. Sale Faith Aladi Member, Dr Ahmed Eneji Jimoh Member, Alhaji. Momoh Jimoh Ahmadu Member, Mr Richard Olaoye Adeyemi Member and Mr Joseph Musa Ocheni as members.

College Technical Kabba, Dr Peter Tokura as Chairman, Mr Y.S Innah Member, Mrs Acharu Faith Tony Okeme Member, Mr Afolabi-Raji Joseph Member, Malik Adeiza Rufai Member, Audu Suleiman Mohammed Member and Dr J. J. Orungun Member

Nigeria-Korea Friendship Institute (NKFI) of Vocational and Advanced Technology, Lokoja has Prof. Mohammed Tijani Isa as Chairman.

Meanwhile, Comr. Ali Atabor has expressed his appreciation to governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello over his appointment, says the present administration’s commitment to uplifting the standard of teaching and learning in PAAU remains unrivalled.

The former NUJ Chairman while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday, expressed appreciation to Gov. Yahaya Bello for finding him worthy of the appointment, says the painstaking efforts to bring men of proven character and tested in the academic on board in the newly composed governing Council remains commendable.

While promising to contribute his quota to the growth and development of the PAAU, Comr Atabor, described the institution as a flagship of educational excellence, commended Gov. Bello for adding unprecedented building blocks that has helped position as well as taken the institution to its zenith.

Comr. Atabor described the giant strides thus far recorded by the present administration in the Education Sector as commendable, said the several policies and infrastructure blueprint of Gov. Bello in improving the Education Sector, would in the coming years, wholistically turnaround the fortunes of the sector in the state.

The former NUJ Chairman expressed optimism in the ability of the Chairman and Members of the new Governing Council of PAAU to positively make the institution envy for other citadels of learning in Nigeria, assured the Governor of his unalloyed support in bringing in his wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of his duty.

