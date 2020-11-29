Gov Bello presents staff of office to Agbana of Isanlu, urges him to sustain peace

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has called on the newly installed Agbana of Isanlu Kingdom, Oba Moses Etombi to always abide by the oath of his office to sustain peace and stability in his domain.

Governor Yahaya Bello gave the charge in a message to the official coronation and presentation of Staff of Office to His Royal Majesty, Oba Moses Etombi in Isanlu Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The Governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Cheiftaincy Affairs, Barrister Salami Ozigi congratulated the traditional ruler for ascending the throne of his forefathers and urged him to remain committed to his primary roles of maintaining peaceful co existence in his domain.

He commended the people for their transparency in the selection process emphasising that his administration strongly believe in due process to avert hostility, rancour and acrimony.

Governor Bello described traditional institutions as key towards his developmental agenda noting that the numbers of people who attended the ceremony indicated their love and satisfaction in the King.

In his welcome address, the National President of Isanlu Progressive Union, Bashorun Adedayo Kayode, rexpressed appreciation to Governor Yahaya Bello for honouring the selection process that gave birth to the occasion and described the King as a rallying point towards ethnic nationality.

He appealed to Governor Bello to beef up security in the area to avoid the reoccurrence of the bank robbery in which several lives were lost and as well assist in the provision of basic amenities including roads rehabilitation, electricity, portable water, health care services and gully erosions due to environmental degredation.

In her goodwill message, the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Ayoade Folasade urged the newly installed king to maintain the good qualities that distinguished him as a source of inspiration to the people.

Similarly, the State Commissioner for Finance Ashiwaju Ashiru Idris urged the people to support the newly installed king to enable him succeed.

The ceremony attracted eminent personalities including members of National and States Assemblies, traditional rulers and illustrious sons and daughters of Okun land from within and outside the country.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE