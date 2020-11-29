Kidnappers invade church during vigil, kidnapped one in Ogun

Suspected kidnappers, last Wednesday, invaded a church at Gudugbe Alagbon in Wasinmi area of Ewekoro Local Government, during vigil service, attacked members and subsequently kidnapped a member.

The suspects, who had since been arrested by the men of the Ogun State Police Command, were said to have stormed the church, with various dangerous weapons at about 1:30am, while the service was on going.

Those arrested were Abubakar Ibrahim (38); Sulaiman Yusuf (32); Ismail Yusuf (20); Umar Aliu (26) and Yinusa Musa.

ALSO READ: Burial of 43 farmers killed by Boko Haram

In a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta, on Sunday, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the the Shepherd In Charge of the Church, Seye Obisesan, put a distress call through to the Police about the incident.

Oyeyemi said the attackers beat members of the church to stupor, dispossessed them of their valuables and eventually kidnapped one Mrs Mojisola Atolagbe.

Upon the call, the Police attached to Ewekoro Divisional Police Headquarters promptly attended to the call and combed the nearest forest, said to be closed to the scene of the incident and arrested five men while the six members are being hunted for.

A cutlass, two sharp pointed cudgels and charms were recovered from the suspects.

Their case has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edward Awolowo Ajogun.

The CP according to the statement had directed an extensive routine patrol across the state to ensure the safety of the members of the public.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE