Kidnappers invade church during vigil, kidnapped one in Ogun

Latest News
By Olayinka Olukoya - Abeokuta

Suspected kidnappers, last Wednesday, invaded a church at Gudugbe Alagbon in Wasinmi area of Ewekoro Local Government, during vigil service, attacked members and subsequently kidnapped a member.

The suspects, who had since been arrested by the men of the Ogun State Police Command, were said to have stormed the church, with various dangerous weapons at about 1:30am, while the service was on going. 

Those arrested were Abubakar Ibrahim (38); Sulaiman Yusuf (32); Ismail Yusuf (20); Umar Aliu (26) and Yinusa Musa.

ALSO READ: Burial of 43 farmers killed by Boko Haram

In a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta, on Sunday, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the the Shepherd In Charge of the Church, Seye Obisesan, put a distress call through to the Police about the incident.

Oyeyemi said the attackers beat members of the church to stupor, dispossessed them of their valuables and eventually kidnapped one Mrs Mojisola Atolagbe.

Upon the call, the Police attached to Ewekoro Divisional Police Headquarters promptly attended to the call and combed the nearest forest, said to be closed to the scene of the incident and arrested five men while the six members are being hunted for.

A cutlass, two sharp pointed cudgels and charms were recovered from the suspects.

Their case has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edward Awolowo Ajogun.

The CP according to the statement had directed an extensive routine patrol across the state to ensure the  safety of the members of the public.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Doctor Says High Blood Pressure (Hypertension) is Reversible. CLICK HERE To See how to CORRECT it Today

You might also like
Latest News

Gowon to chair CIoTA’s 2nd National Transport Summit

Latest News

Gov Bello presents staff of office to Agbana of Isanlu, urges him to sustain peace

Latest News

Burial of 43 farmers killed by Boko Haram

Latest News

Kaduna records 44 deaths during COVID-19 pandemic, says Commissioner

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More