Gov Bello approves increase in salaries for Kogi United, Confluence Queens

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has approved a 100 per cent salary increase for Kogi United and Confluence Queens.

Chairman of both teams, Abdulmalik Isah who confirmed the good news to sportswriters in Lokoja on Thursday said the gesture was part of Governor Bello’s promises to reposition sports, especially football in Kogi State,

Isah added that it will also be a morale booster for the teams and timely as Confluence Queens will begin her campaign in the Nigeria Women Premier League, NWPL next week while Kogi United is set to restructure the team for the new Nigeria National League, NNL season.

He, however, thanked His Excellency Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello for the 100% approval of salary for the teams and assured the Governor that the teams will do their best to make him proud.

“We are very happy about this development, and I sincerely want to thank the sports-loving governor of the state, His Excellency Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello who is our leader and father for this development.

“This approval is a timely one because it will help to motivate both Kogi United and Confluence Queens a lot as we commence the new football season.”

“I also want to use this medium to assure His Excellency that we will do our best to make the state proud.”

“I want to congratulate and commend the teams for their patience and for being committed all these while, I am assuring them that this is just the beginning of good things that will happen to the teams,” Dolly said.

A visit to Confluence Queens’ training ground on Thursday morning reflected the good news on the faces of the players as many of them were seeing hailing the Governor and the management with a chant of ‘God bless the White Lion’, ‘God bless Dolly’, ‘We will make you proud with good football and good results’.

Confluence Queens will begin the 2022/23 NWPL season with an away match to Edo Queens of Benin on Wednesday. While Kogi United will resume next week to regroup ahead of the 2023 NNL season.

Both clubs have been on consolidated monthly emoluments since 2013 which has culminated in both teams’ below-par performances over the seasons.

