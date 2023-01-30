Gov Bala visits victims as gunmen attack POS operators in Bauchi

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has paid a visit to the victims injured in an attack by Unknown gunmen suspected to be armed robbers on some POS operators in Katagum, headquarters of Zaki LGA of Bauchi State.

The attack was said to have thrown the people of the area into perpetual fear over the possibility that the gunmen could be bandits considering the area is a gateway to Kano, Jigawa and Yobe states.

Bala Mohammed was accompanied by Heads of security agencies in the state, his governorship running-mate, Mohamed Auwal Jatau and other top government officials.

The Governor, alongside the Emir of Katagum, Dr Umar Farouk ll while paying a visit to the scene of the incident assured the affected persons that government will take inventory of their losses with a view to supporting them.

Speaking during the visit, Bala Mohammed said that he was at the palace of the Emir together with his entourage and security agents to commiserate with him and the Emirate over the two ugly incidences of explosion and the robbery attack on POS operators by hoodlums.

He said that the unfortunate situation has caused a lot of panic, damage and fear among the residents.

According to him, “The shooting incident in Zaki local government in Katagum area, which is the end of the state which was caused to our understanding not by terrorists, but for economic reasons.”

The Governor added that “and that is what we have come here to assure you and the Emirate that the state is conscious and passionate on security, but please accept our condolences and sympathy because the incidents have caused a lot of distress to the people of Katagum.”

He stressed that “Bauchi state government is ready to ensure safety of lives and properties in the state and we will also double our efforts to ensure that those that are far away from the state capital are given special consideration.”

He further said that “I am here with the security Commanders to assure you that Bauchi will safe and secured and we are going to make sure that we lend more support to the security agencies here so that they can do their jobs.”





The Governor then visited some patients of the robbery attack who are currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical l Center (FMC), Azare where he pledged to foot their medical bills.

He also commiserated with residents of the Katagum local government area over dynamite that exploded in Azare town which destroyed houses and properties.

The Emir of Katagum, Umar Farouk commended the Governor for coming to identify with the people of the area during a time of confusion such as what happened.

The traditional ruler called for the presence of more security operatives in the area considering its strategic location which made it far away from the seat government.

