The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of inflicting abject poverty on Nigerians.

Addressing a rally in Gusau, Zamfara State, he also said that the nearly eight years of the APC government brought nothing but terrorism banditry to people of the State.

He said apart from Borno and Yobe, no other State in the federation has suffered insecurity like Zamfara, which he said, has lost its economic wherewithal including trading, farming and animal husbandry.

He said only a PDP government can restore the state to its glorious days including as a textile and railway hub.

“We have been looking forward to coming to Zamfara because of what we are reading on social media. Now, we have seen that it is true.

“Firstly, I want to use this opportunity to condole and sympathize with you. I know that apart from the people of Borno and Yobe, there is no state that suffered the loss of people apart from you as a result of banditry, armed bandits among others,” Atiku said.

“We pray that God will bring this to an end, but the end of it all is if God wills it is to vote for PDP, because APC brought this evil in the last seven to eight years of its administration. They brought insecurity, poverty, and disunity; our youth are not going to school because teachers are not paid in secondary and tertiary institutions.

“With your vote, you will expunge them. I promised to restore peace and security in Nigeria. I have done it in the past. So, I see no reason why with your support and backing by the grace of God there won’t be peace in Nigeria.

“Secondly the people of Zamfara are known for trading, farming, and rearing. Today, none of these exist. Therefore with your support, we will restore all businesses, ensure that all our youth are schooling without hitches.





“When you elect your governor, we will collaborate with him to ensure that all things Zamfara needs is done. As federal government, we will ensure the construction of railway that brought wealth to Kaura (Namoda). We will work with the state government to revitalise the closed-down textile company. We will give businessmen capital to open these textiles for job generation. We will open borders because it is not in line with the law. Our borders are closed while others are open.

“They brought us abject poverty there is no justice in this. I promised under the federal government, we will reconstruct Bakalori Dam for those farmers that were prevented from farming. Two governors in the past made a pledge to me to construct airport but failed to do it. The federal government will assist the state to build the airport in Zamafara.”

Speaking to the crowd, the PDP vice presidential candidate and Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, expressed confidence that Atiku will win 80 percent of Zamfara votes.

He described the PDP flag bearer as the only one that can bring back peace to the state, support its businesses and drive away hunger.

He said: “I am very convinced that we have already won with over 80% votes in Zamfara. I thank you for rejecting the APC because they brought insecurity to us. They brought hunger but Atiku is coming to drive away the hunger. Atiku is bringing peace back to you. Atiku will support your businesses, Atiku will support those who farm and he will take away hunger. He will support the education of our children. He will bring Nigeria back to where we expect it back to be.

“We cannot go to bed hungry. Atiku will help the women, Atiku will help the youths and create jobs for us. His promise is to give us a better life, to give us a better Nigeria and I thank you for supporting him. With Atiku, Nigeria will be great again.”