Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has solicited for the support of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on tree planting as part of measures geared toward tackling the menace of climate change.

The Governor made this known at an event organized on the sidelines of the ongoing COP28 Climate Summit in the United Arab Emirates.

Governor Bago who expressed optimism that afforestation would help in checking the high emission of greenhouse gases, expressed Nigeria’s readiness towards combating global warming.

He disclosed that Niger State has 76,000 square kilometers of arable land which serve planting to plant trees as efforts towards balancing the ecosystem.

Governor Bago said in addressing climate change issues it was critical to address three areas including the root causes, its impact and the way forward.

He said Nigeria understands its importance on the African continent and in the world and cannot be taken for granted.

He said: “I am really happy to be part of this auspicious occasion. When the MD Of the NDDC spoke he spoke very well.

“Now in undertaking climate change, there are three very important levels. One, the root causes which you explained very well, the exploration of oil and also flaring of gas.

“The second issue is the impact of that activity on humanity and the environment.

“The third one one that I am sure you would have enumerated is what I would help you to do which is the way forward. How do we mitigate this?

“Now I am from Niger State. It is 76,000 square kilometers of arable land. It has two major rivers flowing through, it has four hydro-powered dams. And this land is arable.

“Now that we are here, we need to encourage the NDDC to join in the crusade of planting trees to balance the ecosystem. When you spoke about carbon credit, one of the advantages is planting trees. Where you have high emissions, the ecosystem is affected.

“Now where you have low emission and you have plenty reserve of land, what we need to do is to make sure we increase our capacity in afforestation, first.

“Secondly to also prepare us to understand the challenges of agriculture is land preparation. So, the companies who are in this exploration should come in as a corporate social responsibility in making sure that we afforestate our land and reduce emissions.

“When you do that you change alternative source of energy. Instead of fossil fuel, we come back to green fuel or blue energy,” Governor Bago noted.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE